Capital International Investors Buys 555,607 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.14% of AstraZeneca worth $2,062,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. 282,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,748. The company has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a PE ratio of -207.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($129.05) to £111 ($140.44) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($126.52) to £120 ($151.82) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

