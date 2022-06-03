Capital International Investors Has $2 Billion Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,217 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.02% of AON worth $1,999,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AON by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,884. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.73 and its 200-day moving average is $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

