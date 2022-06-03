Capital International Investors Purchases 1,250,416 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.51% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $2,841,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,647,000 after buying an additional 357,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $97.21. 21,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,337. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.