Capital International Investors Purchases 2,795,636 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,013,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,740. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

