Capital International Investors Purchases 5,742,286 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $2,278,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,615. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

