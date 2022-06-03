Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 935,437 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $4,886,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $6,807,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $10.85 on Friday, hitting $473.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

