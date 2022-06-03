Capital International Investors Sells 10,723 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $3,580,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.73.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. 31,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.