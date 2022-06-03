Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $1,813,000.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.