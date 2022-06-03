Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 482 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

