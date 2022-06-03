Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 809 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.
Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.96. 137,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
