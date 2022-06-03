Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 2,866 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. 1,070,805 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

