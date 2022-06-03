Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

