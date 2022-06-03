Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,528. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

