Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,308. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

