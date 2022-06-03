Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 741 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

ROST traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 45,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

