Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE BX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $120.86. 102,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

