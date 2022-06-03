Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,579,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,689,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.71. The company had a trading volume of 67,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,212. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average is $409.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

