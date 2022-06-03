Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.23% of Dominion Energy worth $1,418,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

