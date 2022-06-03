Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.94 Billion Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 12.25% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,937,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 12,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,583. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

