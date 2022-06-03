Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,079,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 312,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,518,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 755,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,700,000 after buying an additional 164,354 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

Shares of CME traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,740. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

