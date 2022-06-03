Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,267,685 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.31% of Micron Technology worth $2,404,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 1,058,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,614,654. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

