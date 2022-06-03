Capital Research Global Investors Sells 514,534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 514,534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.49% of Alphabet worth $9,429,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $74.15 on Friday, hitting $2,278.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,446.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,664.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

