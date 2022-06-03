Capital World Investors Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,738,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.81. 59,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $212.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.58.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

