Capital World Investors Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.33% of TE Connectivity worth $3,331,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.58 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

