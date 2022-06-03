Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.69% of Booking worth $3,636,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $54.16 on Friday, hitting $2,318.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,277.08.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

