Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.64% of Constellation Brands worth $2,211,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.60. 7,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,068. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

