Capital World Investors Sells 13,177,442 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,908,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177,442 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital World Investors owned 6.15% of Altria Group worth $5,350,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 95,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941,750. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.