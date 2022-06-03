Capital World Investors Sells 3,012 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned about 5.09% of BlackRock worth $7,084,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $93,657,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $15.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $671.28. 9,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.16. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

