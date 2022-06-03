Capital World Investors Sells 762,058 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,665,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 762,058 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 6.1% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 3.65% of Tesla worth $38,747,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,001 shares of company stock valued at $351,230,191. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $64.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $710.84. The stock had a trading volume of 777,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $736.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $893.21 and its 200-day moving average is $942.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

