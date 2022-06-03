Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO Sells $188,742.89 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 2,745,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

