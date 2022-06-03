Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.