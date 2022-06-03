Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 110,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

