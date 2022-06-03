Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. JD.com makes up 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

