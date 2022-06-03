Capula Management Ltd Takes $4.91 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 223,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071,877. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

