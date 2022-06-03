Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $54.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.19.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CARR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 89,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

