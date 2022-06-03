Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

