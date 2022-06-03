Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.
About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
