Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEAEU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,036,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,036,000.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEAEU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.