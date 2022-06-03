Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,124,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

THACU remained flat at $$10.06 during midday trading on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

