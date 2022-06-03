Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 467,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,322,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,441,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,021,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ APXIU remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.