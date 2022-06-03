Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 542,229 Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000.

NASDAQ CMCAU remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

