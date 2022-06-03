Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 600,600 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

