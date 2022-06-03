Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $12.32 Million in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Chain Bridge I stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

