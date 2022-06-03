Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $15.33 Million in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,518,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,000. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $12,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,822,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,450,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,541,000.

NASDAQ:ENTFU remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

