Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $6.93 Million in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 693,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,180,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000.

NASDAQ:BOCNU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. 54,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,106. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

