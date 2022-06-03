Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000.

Shares of VHNAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

