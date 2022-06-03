Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IQMDU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 5,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

