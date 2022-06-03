Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 121,761 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $14,318,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,340,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,590,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

CIFR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 18,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,348. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cipher Mining (Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.