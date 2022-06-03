Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 56,470 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC cut its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the period. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI accounts for about 1.1% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.47% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 335,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,654. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

