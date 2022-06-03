Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.39% of Codere Online Luxembourg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $4,539,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $779,000.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CDRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.