Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PCCTU remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.